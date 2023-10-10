Calgary teen missing from Parkdale

Calgary police are looking to the public for help as they search for a teen who went missing from the community of Parkdale this week.

Police say 13-year-old Kaitlyn Ferguson was last seen leaving her home on Monday, Oct. 9.

"It is out of character for Kaitlyn to be out of contact with her family for this long, and we, along with her family, are concerned for her well-being," said police in a Tuesday news release.

At this time, investigators say there is nothing to indicate foul play is involved.

Ferguson is described as 5'6" tall (168 centimetres) and 120 pounds (54 kilograms) with a slim build, brown eyes and black hair with green highlights. She has a nose piercing and a lip piercing.

When she was last seen, Ferguson was wearing light-blue sweatpants, a mauve or tan hoodie and one black and one yellow Converse high-top shoes.

Anyone with information on Ferguson's location is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.