CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service is asking for tips from the public as the search for a missing 14-year-old continues.

Yonas Legese was last seen in the 4100 block of 13th Avenue N.E. in the neighbourhood of Marlborough on Saturday, Jan 4.

According to CPS officials, Yonas has been absent from school and his family is concerned for his welfare.

Yonas is described as:

A black male

Approximately 157 cm (5-foot-2) tall

Weighing 54 kg (120 lbs)

Having short hair

The 14-year-old is known to frequent Marlborough Mall, Sunridge Mall and the Village Square Leisure Centre.

Anyone with information regarding Yonas' whereabouts is asked to contact CPS at 403-266-1234.