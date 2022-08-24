Calgary teens represent Sail Canada at international competition in Spain
Chaz Peddlesden and Nic Dixon competed at their first open international regatta in Spain this summer.
Together, the 17 year olds were one of three teams representing Canada at the 2022 29er World Championships in Barcelona.
They were sent as a development team to gain experience by going head-to-head against some of the best in the world of sailing.
"We learned a lot," said Dixon. "It was just awesome."
There were 245 teams taking part in the six-day event and though the teens didn't finish in the top 100, they say the experience was still priceless.
"It was a really abnormal experience for us, seeing all the boats competing and looking out onto the horizon and seeing a cloud of spinnakers, competing alongside world-class sailors," said Peddlesden.
The two work together in a sailboat known as a 29er. It's a powerful craft and too difficult for just one person to operate
"The communication is very important on the doublehanded boat," said Peddlesden. "It can really benefit you, because you have two eyes, you have different opinions, different ideas and overall, when you come together as a team and you can communicate, it really benefits your success."
Coach Brianna Brand also travelled to Spain for the event.
She's watched the two grow up in her years teaching at the Calgary Yacht Club in Chestermere.
Brand was also a competition sailor, and says the Canada Games that recently finished help the teens prepare for stiffer competition at a higher level as they get older.
"They really were hoping for a lot of wind and we ended up with really, really low winds," she said. "They didn't do how they were hoping to do, however, they got the chance to learn and compete with some of the best in Canada at the Canada Games and some of the best in the world."
Sail Canada is always looking for talented athletes from all over the country.
Mike Milner is the high performance director for the organization and says by going to the world event in Spain, Dixon and Peddlesden will be better sailors.
"This is part of what we call our Identified Athlete Program," he said. "Let's get them to Europe, lets sail against the best and then let's integrate them into the national team."
He says the sailing hot spots in the country are Halifax, Toronto and Victoria, but he's finding a lot of talent in the prairie provinces.
"Things like the Canada Summer Games are just going to allow us to succeed and more importantly make these athletes better citizens," said Milner. "They get to travel the world, they see things, they've got to organize things, they've got to be mature and, for us, to see that beyond the performance is exactly what sport is about."
Nicole Dixon says her son Nic is a multi-sport athlete, but is passionate about sailing. She says its an expensive sport for landlocked athletes.
"That is definitely one of the challenges of becoming a high-level athlete and sailing from a prairie province, there's a lot of travel involved not just for competition, but for training opportunities," she said. "Another piece of it is that they're competing directly head-to-head with people who live in areas where they can train all year long, the season here is four months."
The 17 year olds are getting ready for Grade 12 and will soon be looking for a university to attend that is closer to the oceans so they can continue sailing and one day possibly represent Canada at the Olympic Games.
