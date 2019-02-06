A group of local youths are hoping for a face-to-face meeting with executives of the coffee giant Tim Hortons in order to share their thoughts on a more ecologically friendly approach.

12-year-olds Eve Helman and Mya Chau have collected over 100,000 signatures for a change.org petition to help convince Tim Hortons to adopt a greener option for their coffee cups.

“We want them to design and build a cup made out of fully recoverable materials and move away from single-use culture,” Helman says.

The girls came up with the idea from a science project they worked on together about disposable coffee cups and their impact on the environment. That project turned into a massive petition that garnered over 347,000 signatures and caught the eye of Starbucks.

After meeting with the pair, the company pledged to invest $10M to produce an eco-friendly cup by 2020.

Now, they want Tim Hortons to get on board.

“We hope that they reply to our letters that we’ve been writing to them,” Chau says. “We’d like people to bring in their own reusable mugs so that less waste is going to landfills.”

The girls also have some help from another student, 16-year-old Ben Duthie. Duthie says it would be great if the petition convinced the corporation to stop using single-use items altogether.

He says that when the Roll Up The Rim Contest comes around, it’s especially troubling.

“When people bring in their reusable cups, they are also given a paper cup so they can participate in the contest.”

Duthie says that it’s important to make a change in the world.

“I’ve been taught that if you see something that you want to change then you should take action and do it.”

Helman says it’s important for coffee shops to have green options for customers so that the environment stays clean for future generations.

“It’s good for Tim Hortons to be a leader so that other coffee chains can follow them.”

In a statement to CTV, the company says its working on a new packaging strategy that will begin to address excess waste.

The youths say they are waiting to hear back from the company about a meeting with them.

(With files from Stephanie Wiebe)