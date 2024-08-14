CALGARY
Calgary

    Calgary thrifting bus takes shoppers to 4 second-hand stores

    In Calgary, the Goodwill thrifting tour bus runs on Aug. 17, 2024. (Goodwill)
    Four Calgary Goodwill locations will be featured on a daylong thrift shopping bus tour this weekend.

    The tour, held on National Thrift Day on Saturday, will see shoppers meet at the Goodwill in Beacon Heights at 10 a.m.

    They'll get time to shop before being transported to three other locations throughout the city, ending back at the Beacon Heights location at 4 p.m.

    "We are truly excited to see the unique fashion styles that can be found at local second-hand stores highlighting how sustainable and fashionable second-hand fashion is," said Dale Monaghan, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Alberta, in a news release.

    Goodwill says the tour will feature "special goodies" at each stop, interactive games and lunch.

    A similar Goodwill thrifting tour will take place at the same time in Edmonton.

