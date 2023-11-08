Calgary Tim Horton's restaurants will see Holiday Smile Cookies next week

Tim Horton's is working to bring in a little bit of kindness to Canadians to usher in the holiday season while also supporting local food banks.

For the first time, the company will be selling Holiday Smile Cookies.

The cookies, which feature festive red, green and white sprinkles along with a happy face made out of frosting, will be on sale starting Nov. 13 until 19.

One Alberta food bank is offering pre-orders – each cookie $1.50 while a box of a dozen is $12 – and Tim Horton's says 50 per cent of the proceeds go to support local food banks while the remainder supports Tim Horton's Foundation Camps.

The added support for food banks comes after the provincial government recently announced $10 million in funding to help with programming at the charities.

Last month, Food Banks Canada released its annual HungerCount report, which said there's been a massive increase in demand at food banks in the past year.

The Calgary Food Bank said at the time of the release of the report that it, too, has been busy working to help more people than ever before.

The cookies will be sold at all participating Tim Horton's locations across Canada, including in Calgary and area, with the proceeds of the sales going to support the local food bank where each cookie is purchased.