CALGARY -- In an effort to support the tourism, arts, sporting and non-profit sectors, Calgary will host the inaugural Chinook Blast, a six-week mid-winter roundup in January and February, Mayor Naheed Nenshi announced Monday.

The event will be put on by 55 partner organizations in the various sectors, including Calgary Arts Development, Tourism Calgary, the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation and Calgary Downtown Association

"Calgary's arts, culture, and sports scene is vibrant no matter the season," said Nenshi.

"Chinook Blast is our way of putting a stamp on the winter weather as a badge of pride. With the partners assembled on this festival, there will be enough energy flowing throughout our city to keep everyone warm.

"These six weeks are going to be something special whether you're from here or coming to experience the best of Calgary in the winter."

The arts, tourism and sporting sectors in Calgary have been hard hit by closures and health orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic.