Calgary to host round of continental basketball tournament at WinSport

It takes a lot to get Calgary sports fans to root for an Edmonton team, but here's one team you might make an exception for.

The Basketball Champions League Americas Tournament is being hosted on Canadian soil for the first time ever, and they're coming to Calgary.

The Markin McPhail Centre at WinSport will be transformed into a basketball court for the final window of the three phase round robin, where the hosts are the Edmonton Stingers.

They're the first Canadian professional basketball team to participate in what is widely considered the best continental professional basketball league in the Americas.

The Stingers will play games against opponents from Nicaragua and Puerto Rico, and have to win at least one Calgary game to have a chance to advance to the final eight of the BCLA.

"Me personally, I love it," said Stinger Jaylen Babb-Harrison. "You know coach talked about it earlier and it's just a challenge for us and as a basketball player and as a competitor we look forward to these challenges. It brings out the best in you."

"I think it's up for grabs," added teammate Alex Campbell. "If we are able to come away with these two wins and go to the final eight and do the same thing there, then I feel like we could be right up there with tennis and soccer and stuff like that, so it's an exciting time."

The games will be played Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at WinSport. The Stingers take on Puerto Rico Monday and Nicaragua Wednesday. Tip off for all games will be 7:30 p.m.