Calgary to receive some much-needed rain this weekend

CALGARY -

The new system has arrived – 30 to 50 millimetres of rain is expected in a warned region in our province's far northwest; thunderstorms are likely to develop alongside the band. Locally, we saw some impact in parts of the city, which came in as isolated showers yesterday evening. For today, wind gusts above 50 km/h have already started.

As the next system readies up, the expectations remain much the same as yesterday's; Saturday afternoon and evening, we have a shot at showers. The instability produced from this system is now aligning with isolated thundershowers off of the foothills.

Sunday, we have the best shot at heavier, more meaningful rain; 10 to 15 millimetres remains the look for now, but even at a mere 60 hours out, predicting where these low pressure systems are rolling can be finicky, and that's subject to change. The tail-end of Sunday's activity on Monday has once again started verifying as snow showers. Those are slated for Monday morning.

Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning looks to dry up, with isolated shower potential returning Tuesday evening and carrying forward to Thursday. Our temperatures are bottoming out in the early week, and rapidly improving from there.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Today

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: some cloud, low 6 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny, chance of p.m. showers, risk of a thundershower

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: chance of showers, low 2 C

Sunday

Showers

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, chance of showers or flurries, low 0 C

Monday

AM chance of flurries, scattered showers

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: clearing, low 1 C

Tuesday

Partly cloudy, chance of showers

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: clearing, low -1 C

Today's picture follows yesterday evening's showers, which were a prevalent feature in the northwest. Nancy captured the end result brilliantly from Bearspaw:

Viewer Nancy's photo of a rainbow from Bearspaw after May 5 showers.

Whether it's wildlife, weather or pets – submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over.