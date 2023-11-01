Calgary to remain slightly below seasonal, as B.C. braces for blast of wintery weather

The daytime highs in Calgary this week might not be overly impressive, but compared to the change expected for much of British Columbia, Alberta is in the better position – both literally and figuratively.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a number of weather watches, warnings and advisories in anticipation of a moisture-laden low pressure system expected to move across the north Pacific and into southern B.C.

The atmospheric temperatures will dictate what kind of moisture falls – with the initial precipitation coming as rain into Victoria and Vancouver, but transitioning into freezing rain and snow – especially at higher elevations.

The national weather agency has issued a large special weather statement (in green on picture) for the central regions from the U.S. border to south of Highway 16.

To the west, there is a freezing rain warning (in teal), and there are a number of communities in the southeast and north-central regions under an air quality advisory (grey) due to fine particulate that has become trapped closer to the surface.

In the special weather statement, ECCC cautions higher elevations may see greater accumulations and winter driving conditions could become prevalent.

Most of that snow will drop off on the B.C. side of the Rockies, however parts of Alberta could see some light snow in the coming days.

