Calgary to see 2 to 4 cm of snow by this evening

Today's article feels borne of plagiarism from yesterday's. Our upper air pattern curls out of the north, still, and will drive a chillier mass of air through the day that will push another wave of snow over us this evening. The secondary band holds two to four centimetres, which will begin to fall later this afternoon, peaking in volume near midnight.

Our temperatures didn't fluctuate all that much in the latest model runs; wind speeds adjusted down slightly today, and temperatures did the same tomorrow. West wind will strike out in the 50-60 km/h margins on Thursday, providing us with a quick melt to what comes overnight.

Friday's forecast will likely stay chilly for much of the day, in spite of a daytime high hitting 4 C; that is expected for the evening, and is part of a warming trend that carries us to Saturday. Expect another blast of west wind for that one, but keep the low temperature on Saturday in mind; Sunday will fall well below seasonal.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Today

Mainly cloudy, pm snow

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: clear, low -8 C

Wednesday

Partly cloudy, scattered flurries

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low -7 C

Thursday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: flurries, low 1 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: flurries, low 1 C

Saturday

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: chance of flurries, low -14 C

Our pic of the day today comes to us from Richard, who found himself a nosey neighbour in Edgemont.

