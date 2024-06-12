Calgary to see dry conditions for the next three days

Warm and stable conditions will start to work their way back into the forecast for the rest of the work week following a storm-filled afternoon in south central Alberta.

Lightning, rain and strong winds passed over Calgary at around 5 p.m. Tuesday, but it was the communities north of the city along the QEII and east of us that really got hammered from the fast-moving system.

The low pressure system behind the storm is starting to lose it’s strength, but will still create breezy northwesterly winds for Calgary Wednesday with gusts between 30-50 km/h.

Meanwhile, areas like Drumheller may still get some scattered showers throughout the afternoon.

Besides the wind, it’s shaping up to be a typical June day in Calgary, with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 20 C.

An upper ridge of high pressure establishes over southern Alberta by Thursday, keeping conditions sunny and slightly above seasonal temperatures through to Friday.

While the next couple of days serve as a great opportunity to be outdoors, keep in mind that the dry conditions have escalated the Calgary's wildfire danger rating to high.

By Saturday, a new weather pattern will start to push in that should help improve our wildfire rating with cooler temperatures and more sustained rainfall for about three days.