Calgary to see risk of afternoon thunderstorm Monday

Calgary saw a warm and humid start to the week after a breezy below-seasonal weekend.

Strong southeasterly winds overnight kept our low in the double digits.

Light rain showers over the city mixed in with the warm air making it feel like summer on Monday morning.

The winds will transition to the north throughout the day, but not nearly as strong as they were over the weekend, and Calgary will still manage to get to an above-normal high of 21 C.

However, there is still a 40 per cent chance the city could experience some non-severe thunderstorm activity throughout the afternoon and into the early evening Monday.

Conditions are also favourable for funnel cloud development in the Drumheller and Coronation area today, but the risk of any severe storm activity is minor in southeast Alberta.

Tuesday will have a very similar setup, expect a mild start to the morning and an active weather risk in the afternoon with a warm high of 24 C.

A ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere will start to move in by mid-week, bringing stable and seasonal conditions from Wednesday to Friday.