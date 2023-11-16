Calgary tour date announced: Tate McRae named Spotify Canada Equal Ambassador in initiative designed to boost women creators

Tate McRae is serving as a musical ambassador for a Spotify Canada initiative designed to boost the profile of women creators.

The Calgary pop star, who's the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend, is being featured this month on Spotify's Equal Canada playlist, where they're featuring her single "greedy", which has already chalked up 317 million streams.

McRae has a new single coming out Friday and her second album, Think Later, is scheduled to drop December 8.

In a media release, McRae said she “hopes people listen to my album and feel like a badass and just feel really cool. I was having such a fun time in the studio writing it and I hope they can feel that through the music.”

According to Rolling Stone, McRae is heading out on a European tour in April and May but will return to launch a North American tour July 5 with a kickoff date in Calgary.

"The venue for the show will be announced at a later date," the article says. On her Instagram page, McRae posted a list of every date, with July 5 specified as "Hometown Show."

GLOBAL MUSIC PROGRAM

Spotify describes Equal as "a global music program aiming to combat gender disparity in the music industry by amplifying the work of women creators around the world."

McRae said in a media release that greater gender equity in music is a much-needed conversation that the industry needs to address.

"The more we support each other and the more we talk about it and speak up I feel like that always encourages me as a young artist," she said, "so I feel like hopefully I can start to do that even more and more and inspire other people as well.”

McRae, who has already chalked up 3.5 billion career streams, 700 million video views, a No.1 Top 40 hit and numerous No.1 dance hits, offered a bit of advice for women creators as well.

"A piece of advice I would give other female artists would just be to trust your intuition and your gut," she said.

"That’s one thing that I have learned over the past couple of years is that there is no need for everyone else’s opinion because at the end of the day you always know deep down in your gut and I’m still learning that," she added, "but that has been the most important thing that has gotten me through every day."