CALGARY -- An iconic Calgary attraction will welcome visitors on Friday for the first time in months and guests will encounter new safety measures designed to limit the potential spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Calgary Tower will reopen to the public on Friday with:

Reduced operating hours

A capacity limit of three people or one family in elevators

Guest screening for COVID-19 symptoms

Timed-ticket admissions

"We are excited to reopen," said Katie Urness, Calgary Tower general manager, in a statement released Thursday. "We have worked hard to adapt our guest experience to provide a safe and enjoyable environment. We look forward to welcoming Calgarians back to enjoy their iconic Tower this summer."

The observation deck and restaurant were closed on March 16 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors to the tower will encounter floor decals promoting physical distancing, hand sanitization stations and Plexiglas barriers separating staff and guests.

The Calgary Tower has also removed its multimedia tour guide devices that had been available for rent and adopted an online platform available on mobile devices.