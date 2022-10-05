Calgary traffic: Macleod Trail construction to slow drive over Thanksgiving weekend
Drivers and pedestrians can expect to encounter construction chaos if they're near the Stampede grounds or Saddledome over Thanksgiving weekend.
The Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC) says construction on the 17th Avenue extension and Victoria Park/Stampede Station rebuild project will change traffic patterns and pedestrian access along Macleod Trail.
"Those attending events on Stampede Park and at the Saddledome over the long weekend should give themselves extra time to get to their destinations via 12 Ave or 25 Ave S.E.," cautioned the CMLC in a Wednesday news release.
There are a number of events happening at the Saddledome over the Thanksgiving weekend, including a Calgary Flames preseason game against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday at 7 p.m., a performance by singer Ap Dhillon at 8 p.m. on Saturday and a Calgary Hitmen game against the Brandon Wheat Kings on Monday at 1 p.m.
Here is an outline of the construction that's planned and how it will impact drivers and pedestrians:
NORTHBOUND MACLEOD TRAIL
Northbound Macleod Trail will have lane closures between the Elbow River Bridge and 12th Avenue S.E. from 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 until 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
For the majority of the weekend, one northbound lane will remain open. Traffic delays are expected.
Drivers are advised to enter Stampede Park from 25th Avenue S.E.
MACLEOD TRAIL PEDESTRIAN CROSSING AT 17TH
The pedestrian crossing at Macleod Trail and 17th Avenue S.E. will be closed starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6.
That night, pedestrians will be able to access the station and Stampede Park from the 14th Avenue crossing.
However, from Friday, Oct. 7 until Monday, Oct. 10, both the 17th Avenue and 14th Avenue Macleod Trail crossings will be closed.
Instead of using either, pedestrians and cyclists wishing to access Stampede Park and events at the Saddledome will be detoured to 12th Avenue S.E. or 25th Avenue S.E.
CTRAIN STATIONS CLOSING
Several CTrain stations will be closing over the Thanksgiving long weekend to allow for routine maintenance activities.
In addition, major work is planned on the Victoria Park/Stampede Station project.
From 2 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 until 2 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 there will be no Red Line CTrain service between the City Hall and 39 Avenue stations.
Then, from Saturday, Oct. 8 until Tuesday, Oct. 11, service disruptions are expected on both the Red Line and Blue Line.
The Red Line will be closed between the Sunnyside and 39 Ave stations, and the Blue Line will be closed between Downtown, the West/Kerby and Bridgeland/Memorial stations.
To learn more details about Thanksgiving weekend service disruptions you can click here.
To learn more about the 17th Avenue extension and station rebuild project you can visit the CMLC's website.
