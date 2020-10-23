CALGARY -- A popular model train show in northeast Calgary had already called it quits on this year's show, but organizers say the 2021 exhibition won't be happening either.

Supertrain, an event that typically draws hundreds of vendors and thousands of fans to Calgary's Genesis Centre in April, announced Thursday that it would not be moving ahead with planning next year's event.

It said, in a Facebook post, that "a second and likely more difficult COVID wave" is to blame.

"Conditions do not look to be sufficiently better in time for SUPERTRAIN 2021. After considering the basic options — cancel now, or go forward with planning to a later decision point to proceed with the show or cancel, it seemed that eventual cancellation was inevitable."

Organizers also said that even if it was allowed to go ahead, they believed that both exhibitors and visitors would be leery about attending the event.

According to its website, Supertrain is Canada's largest model train show.

CTV News has reached out to the Calgary Model Railway Society, one of the partners of Supertrain, for comment on the cancellation of the 2021 show.