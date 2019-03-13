Two transit operators are being heralded for aiding a person in distress on Tuesday night at the Rundle LRT station.

Gerald Poetzsch says he had stopped his bus along 36 Street when he was informed there was someone standing on the ledge of the walkway to the LRT station.

“When I pulled into the station somebody came by and told me there was a woman on the overpass here,” recalled Poetzsch. “I got out of the bus and I saw her standing on the wrong side of the rail. I went back to my bus and positioned it as best as I could underneath her.”

An unknown man approached the woman and began to speak with her before Poetzsch made it up the stairs. “He managed to keep her up here without jumping until people came that could help. He did a phenomenal job.”

A second transit operator, Daniel Crawford, had just been relieved off his shuttle bus and encountered the scene.

“The other operator (Poetzch) came running over and grabbed her left arm under the railing and I ran over and grabbed her right arm,” said Crawford. “We pulled her over the railing and set her onto the concrete.”

“We told her this isn’t worth it. You don’t want to do this. There’s people here that care for you.”

Crawford says the woman didn’t say a word but was in tears throughout the ordeal but he was glad to assist. “It’s just the instinct in me. I don’t like anything bad happening to anybody. I care for everybody.”

“Hopefully she’ll get help and her life will get better for her,” added Poetzch.

Doug Morgan, Calgary Transit director, met Poetzch and Crawford on Wednesday to commend them for their actions.