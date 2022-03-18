Calgary Transit encourages passengers to show gratitude on Thank Your Driver day

Officials with Calgary Transit are asking patrons to show appreciation for their bus and CTrain operators on Friday.

Every year, Calgary Transit celebrates Thank your Driver Day on March 18.

The date was chosen because it was on that day in 1662 that bus service first began, kicking off in Paris with horse-drawn carriages.

"Transit operators do so much more than drive; they ensure passenger safety, keep to a schedule, give directions, remember stop requests, all while manoeuvring large vehicles through unpredictable traffic, adverse weather conditions and tight spaces," said a Friday news release.

Calgary Transit is asking passengers to show their appreciation verbally, or by tweeting to @CalgaryTransit with the hashtag #thanksCT.

"Customers who share the ways their driver has helped them to keep moving is meaningful to our operators who work hard, year-round, delivering service to our customers,” said Calgary Transit director Sharon Fleming.

More than 2,000 bus, CTrain and shuttle drivers are employed by Calgary Transit.