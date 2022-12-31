Calgary Transit offering extended New Year's Eve service

News -

Calgary Transit is offering extended service for New Year's Eve, on both light rail and bus service.

The agency posted on Twitter Saturday afternoon that CTrains will run until 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

Routes 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 22, 301, 302 and MAX Orange, MAX Yellow, MAX Teal, and MAX Purple will run until 3 a.m.

Because of fireworks, there will also be a number of street closures downtown.

At 11:30 p.m., for around an hour, 1 Street and Centre Street South between Sixth and Ninth Avenue S.W. and 9 Avenue between 1 Street S.W. and 1 Street S.E. will be closed for fireworks.

Routes 1,6, 10, 22, 66, 24, 90, 101, 300, 302, and MAX Purple will be detoured.