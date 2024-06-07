CALGARY
Calgary

    Calgary Transit wants to change the name of Fish Creek CTrain station

    Calgary Transit file photo Calgary Transit file photo
    Share

    Calgary Transit is renaming a CTrain station and wants to hear from its riders about their feelings about the proposed new name.

    The Fish Creek – Lacombe CTrain station is being renamed to recognize its proximity to St. Mary’s University.

    They passed a motion at a Feb.27 council meeting to “undertake the necessary steps to consider changing the current station name” with the new designation likely to be St. Mary’s University/Fish Creek Station.

    They’re surveying CTrain riders and any other Calgarian who wishes to participate via an online survey posted here to gauge their opinion about the proposed name change.

    The survey continues until June 18.

