The Calgary truck driver who pleaded guilty in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash will be sentenced on Friday in a Saskatchewan court.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

He pleaded guilty to all 29 counts of dangerous driving in January.

The truck Sidhu was driving collided with the Broncos bus on a Saskatchewan highway last April, killing 16 people and injuring 13 others.

Sidhu’s lawyer said he took responsibility for the crash to avoid a trial and more hurt for the victims and their families.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Sidhu was going between 86 and 96 km/h when he drove through a stop sign and into the intersection north of Tisdale.

It was determined that Sidhu's actions caused the collision and that alcohol, drugs and distracted driving were not factors in the crash.

Sidhu faces a maximum sentence of 14 years for each charge of dangerous driving causing death and 10 years for dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The Crown is asking for a ten-year prison sentence.

The defence is seeking a sentence between 1.5 years and 4.5 years.

More to come...

(With files from The Canadian Press)

Agreed Statement of Facts - R. v. Sidhu