Calgary UCP MLA to talk trade, Alberta energy during U.S. trip

A Calgary UCP MLA will be visiting with representatives in two U.S. states this month as part of a mission to improve relationships for the Alberta government.

Richard Gotfried, the MLA for Calgary-Fish Creek, is set to meet with leaders of the Pacific NorthWest Economic Region (PWNER) in Juneau, Alaska, and Boise, Idaho.

Officials say the visits are expected to build on partnerships with American governors while addressing some of the issues around recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gotfried will also have an opportunity to "showcase Alberta" ahead of a summit scheduled to be held in Calgary later this year.

"The bridges of common interest and the trusted relationships built over the years have strengthened regional and international economic opportunities while creating shared value through partnership, collaboration, trade and advocacy," he said in a release.

"I am humbled to have the opportunity to enhance cooperation while promoting Alberta’s key interests."

The trip, which has an estimated cost of $3,820, begins on Feb. 6 in Juneau and then continues to Boise on Feb. 9. Gotfried is expected to return to Edmonton on Feb. 11.

The U.S. is Alberta’s largest trading partner and Alberta is the second-largest provincial exporter to the U.S.

Trade with Alberta supports 906,000 jobs in the U.S. while trade with the U.S. supports 785,000 jobs in Alberta.