Calgary volunteer devastated after truck used to deliver donations stolen

A volunteer who helps people experiencing homelessness in the Forest Lawn area was devastated after her truck that she uses to deliver donations to a local church was stolen.

A month ago, Mellanie Nystrom was about to leave to deliver food and clothing to Victory Outreach Church when her 1997 Ford F-150 4X4 disappeared from outside her home.

Mellanie Nystrom's 1997 Ford F-150 4X4. (Source: GoFundMe/Tannis Scott)

Since then, it’s been a struggle to pick up and deliver donations to the church, which has programs to help people experiencing homelessness and low-income individuals.

She also cooks meals which are given to anyone who is hungry.

“It is incredibly vital,” Nystrom said. “Without the truck and being able to go and pick up everything, it just makes everything short for everybody who needs the food and the clothes and everything else.”

Nystrom has been borrowing vehicles from family and friends in the meantime, so she can continue transporting donations.

“That’s basically all I can do at this point. I can’t afford to buy another truck,” Nystrom said.

Police have told Nystrom there’s been no sightings of the truck.

A GoFundMe has been started to help buy a new vehicle.