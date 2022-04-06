Calgary warms a lot by Friday, then cools a lot by Sunday

And away it goes. The large low that kept wind speeds well above comfortable for many in southern Alberta has left us behind.

It’s always a good sign when Environment Canada’s morning report labels Alberta as "NIL SIG WX" – boring isn’t bad at all.

Now, we climb. Wednesday's temperatures are stymied by the approach into a wave of high pressure, which generates surface wind predominantly from the north.

We’ll get plenty of sun with a few cloudy periods, here. The ridge is fully developed by Thursday, translating to even more sun and even more warmth.

Then, on Friday, we’re balanced between high pressure and strong southerly wind, producing an abundance of warmth.

That’s where the party ends.

Saturday starts with some westerly gusts, but those will take a drastic turn, producing conditions reminiscent of mild, winter days. We’ll lead with a chance of showers Saturday, followed by showers Sunday becoming flurries, and staying that way into Monday.

Our temperature trend could fall to freezing, or even below freezing for a couple of days next week.

Your five-day forecast:

Wednesday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -3 C

Thursday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: some cloud, low 6 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: some cloud, low 1 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy, chance of AM showers

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: flurry risk, low -4 C

Sunday

Cloudy, Showers becoming late flurries

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: flurries, low -6 C

Today’s pic is from Lisa on Twitter, who says it best herself:

We love to see your pictures of weather, wildlife, and pets – submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over.