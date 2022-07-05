Calgary warms up, still a risk of storms
The early indicator from last night's rainfall puts much of the city between eight and 20 millimetres of rain. Early on, this led to a widespread layer of fog; the excess of moisture helped bring that to bear, and could assist in delivering thundershowers later on today.
The chance Calgary deals with storms is even lower than usual this go-around, but remains noteworthy. Yesterday's futurecast maps showed storms culminating as they crossed the QEII near Red Deer, and that still tracks today, delivering hail that may reach loonie-sized or larger.
The rapid growth of these storms may be the progenitor for funnel clouds in central Alberta.
Locally, the majority of storms would be slower to build, and would offer rain and hail as the major threats. Outflow from storms north of us will push gusts toward 30 to 40 kilometres per hour.
Ditto tomorrow, with the Thursday outlook also proffering storm potential before Friday calms and opens up brilliantly – the early look has a temperature of 18 C and mainly sunny conditions by 9 a.m. Friday. What a way to kick off the parade.
YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST
Tuesday
- Partly cloudy, chance of p.m. thundershowers
- Daytime high: 21 C
- Evening: some cloud, showers, low 10 C
Wednesday
- Mainly sunny, chance of late-day thundershowers
- Daytime high: 23 C
- Evening: some cloud, showers, low 14 C
Thursday
- Partly cloudy, afternoon thundershower risk
- Daytime high: 24 C
- Evening: clear, low 15 C
Friday
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 25 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 12 C
Saturday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 25 C
- Evening: scattered shower risk, low 11 C
Andrew sent this amazing photo from Burnstick Lake… y’know, if you needed a new desktop background.
Viewer Andrew's photo of Burnstick Lake.
Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six! You can also share my way on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.
