A pair of cousins who grew up in Uganda and learned their watchmaking trade from family say they are disappointed with the future of their business because there is no one to pass on their experience to.

Manu and Al Jogia, 79 and 78 years old respectively, have been working with the intricate devices for over 40 years and learned a lot of what they know from family members as well as some experts along their journey.

“I got an apprenticeship working for a company [in London] and was working under a 70-year-old watchmaker. He was so good that what he knew in 35 years, he taught me in four,” says Al.

The cousins moved to Canada in the 70s and eventually opened up their first shop in Calgary.

Manu says that working with watches helps him to keep their minds sharp.

“The technology is such that you never stop learning in your life. Even now, you have to learn more and more to keep up with the standard.”

Al Jogia finds that while he is working, it’s soothing to the point where it gives him the same feeling as meditation.

“I am not aware of anything else around me because I am working with very fine parts and precision parts. The feeling is there and we don’t realize what else is going on.”

Both men want to keep working until they can’t go any more, but they’re disappointed that there is no one else to pass on their experience to.

“We have a lot to pass on but no one is interested. It’s a dying trade. With computers, electronics and high tech, there is more money and that’s what people see first. This is not where you earn a lot of money,” says Manu.

The Jogias say that while many of us tend to pick our smartphone to check the time, many young people are still interested in buying watches as jewelry because they enjoy the feeling of a watch on their wrist.

They add that over half of their business is also conducted online.

(With files from Kevin Fleming)