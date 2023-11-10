Calgary weather: how a lack of snow cover impacts our November weather

While it may seem counter-intuitive, the lower portion of the atmosphere (the troposphere) is technically warmed from the bottom to the top – or from the surface out to space – through the emission of outgoing longwave radiation. The amount of energy emitted is directly linked to the amount of shortwave energy that is initially absorbed by the planet, or the amount of incoming solar radiation (insolation) that reaches the Earth.

Calgary experiences varying windows of available insolation throughout the year due to the angle of incidence linked to latitude plus the tilt of the earth. In mid-November there are around nine hours between sunrise and sunset in Calgary, which is why surface cover matters.

This warming trend is expected to continue into early next week – with the majority of incoming Pacific precipitation forecast to fall over British Columbia as warmer Chinook winds flow into the foothills.

Basic science taught us that certain surfaces are better absorbers of heat (e.g. asphalt or grass are good absorbers of heat) whereas lighter materials, like snow, are better reflectors of incoming shortwave radiation. Because snow has a higher albedo, a ground that is covered in snow will reflect more radiation than it absorbs, inhibiting the amount of energy available to be emitted back out by the planet.

Aside from one week in October, Calgary has not had any measurable snow since spring 2023. According to public records from Environment and Climate Change Canada, between November 1 to 10th last year, Calgary saw over 25 centimetres of snow with a mean temperature below freezing.

Sustained winds and stronger gusts may trigger some warnings for southern Alberta over the next 24-hours, but as of 11 a.m. Friday no local advisories had been issued.

The lack of fresh snow (to date) in November 2023 coupled with recent warmer weather (a mean temperature well above freezing) has caused most of October’s snow to melt, allowing the (mostly) bare ground to absorb more energy.

Folks heading out to Remembrance Day services on Saturday can expect a warm and windy morning, with daytime highs remaining above seasonal until early next week.