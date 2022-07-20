Calgary WestJet employees back strike vote if new deal can't be reached

The union representing more than 700 WestJet employees at airports in Calgary and Vancouver says workers have voted to support a strike if they cannot reach a new contract with the airline.

It could happen as soon as July 27.

Unifor Local 531 represents baggage service agents, customer service agents and guest service leads, among others, in the two cities.

The union says after months of negotiating the two sides are still far apart on multiple subjects. One in particular is a sticking point.

"The biggest issue is wages," Unifor's director of airlines Leslie Dias told CTV News. "This is a group that hasn't seen their wage scale increase since April 2017. The company cannot hire and retain workers at the pay rate that they're paying today."

"As the airline rebuilds, the majority of its airports employees have been with the company for less than one year, and the vast majority of more tenured airport employees have received increases through the existing pay step structure," said WestJet's executive vice-president Angela Avery in a statement. "WestJet is committed to competitive compensation that recognizes airport employee contributions, while ensuring the airline is positioned to return to profitability.

"This is a common step in the labour negotiation process and was not unexpected."

Dias says the workers voted 98 per cent in favour of a strike if a deal cannot be reached.

It has the potential to be the latest blow to a Canadian air travel sector that has been in disarray for months.

YYC Calgary International Airport has largely avoided major issues, but a WestJet strike could spell big problems in Calgary.

"It's one thing that's definitely not needed at a time like we're going through right now," said Travel Secure Inc's Martin Firestone. "It will send a jolt into the industry and clients of mine already are asking 'what happens next?'"

Before taking any strike action, Unifor must serve WestJet Airlines with 72 hours notice.

The two sides will continue with negotiations for the rest of the week.

Federal mediators are already involved in the process.

With files from The Canadian Press