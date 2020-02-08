CALGARY -- The Calgary winner of a million-dollar prize in the final lottery draw of 2019 has now come forward.

Logan Thomson matched all seven numbers on a Lotto Max Maxmillions draw on Dec. 31.

He said the first thing he asked his wife when he found out he won was something we've all asked ourselves at one time or another.

"What would you do with a million dollars?"

When Thomson first learned of the prize himself, he said he didn't actually know he'd won that much either.

"The clerk scanned my ticket and told me I had won $100,000," he said in a release from the Western Canada Lottery Corporation. "Then he looked closer and saw it was $1,000,000!"

He says he and his wife are now trying to answer the big question but, in the meantime, they've decided to pay off some debt and put the rest of it in the bank.

Thomson bought his ticket at the Macleod Trail Co-op in Calgary.