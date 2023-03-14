Calgary woman arrested, charged in home heist of jewelry, handbags

Mounties out of Cochrane have arrested and charged a Calgary woman in connection with a rural home break-and-enter and the theft of high-end jewelry and handbags.

RCMP says the break-and-enter happened Feb. 28 around 7 p.m. and that a lone woman was captured by video surveillance.

Jenna Interman, 37, was identified as a suspect and taken into custody following a raid of a home in the city.

According to RCMP, a number of stolen handbags worth more than $15,000 were recovered.

Equipment for manufacturing fake credit cards was also seized, RCMP say.

Interman is charged with break-and-enter and theft over $5,000, and is scheduled to appear in court in Cochrane on April 4.

She has been released from custody.