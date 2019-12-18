CALGARY -- Calgary police have arrested a woman accused of abusing her infant child in a video broadcast on the streaming service Twitch earlier this week.

The 31-year-old is charged with one count of assault.

Police received multiple calls from the public on Tuesday after the video was broadcast, which showed the woman — seated on a bed and apparently playing a video game — become aggressive with her 14-month-old son.

The woman is accused of biting, pushing, slapping the child multiple times.

A decription of the video, which has since been removed, indicates the woman was upset because the child was interrupting her game of Fortnite.

"The online persona was tracked to a Calgary residence where officers located a woman, a man, and two children," reads a release from police. "The woman was arrested and the children were taken to a safe location."

Police say the woman's name is not being released to protect the identity of the child.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 17, 2020.

"We want to thank the public and the media for bringing this video to our attention. When you find a video such as this online, it is very important that you report it to police, and not just share it throughout social media platforms," said Child Abuse Unit Staff Sgt. Peter Siegenthaler. "In this case we were able to act swiftly to locate the children to ensure their wellbeing, thanks to those who quickly reported the video."

Anyone who has information about incidents involving child abuse is asked to report it to the Calgary Police Service non-emergency phone number 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.