CALGARY -- A woman is facing a charge of manslaughter for the February 2019 death of her boyfriend, which police allege was the result of domestic violence.

Police were called to the Heritage LRT station about 10 p.m. on Feb. 7, 2019, by someone who reported a couple appeared to be passed out on the floor.

The man was found to be in medical distress and was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A woman with him was also taken to hospital but was released soon after.

"Following the investigation and medical evidence from the autopsy, we now believe that the man died following a violent domestic incident," Calgary police said in a release.

The victim has been identified as Benjamin Rain, 29, of Calgary.

Mae Tallow, 29, of Calgary is charged with one count of manslaughter. She was arrested May 19.

Police said in a release that "while the vast majority of victims in domestic violence cases are women, approximately one-in-five victims in Calgary are men."

This is believed to be the eighth domestic homicide that occurred in 2019.

"In complex cases like this one, it can take a while to gather the evidence needed to piece together what happened," said Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm.

"Hopefully this can bring some closure to Mr. Rain’s family."

Calgarians experiencing abuse or violence in an intimate or family relationship are encouraged to reach out for help as these harmful behaviours often become worse over time.

"If someone is experiencing domestic abuse or violence, the best time to reach out for help is right now," said Chisholm. "We have strong supports in our city for both victims and abusers to help change the course of a relationship before things escalate further."

There are a number of agencies offering support to people dealing with domestic abuse or violence in Calgary. They can be contacted by calling 211, or the Connect Family and Sexual Abuse Network at either 1-877-237-5888 (for sexual abuse) or 403-234-7233 (for domestic abuse). The Calgary Distress Centre is available 24 hours a day at 403-266-4357.

Victims of domestic violence can also contact Calgary police anytime by calling the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or 911 if in immediate danger.