Officials say that a 30-year-old woman has died after she fell while hiking with friends on a scramble section of Mount Rundle near Canmore.

The victim was with two friends in the east end of the trail at about 4:30 p.m. when she fell and was critically injured.

Her companions and some other hikers attempted first aid but she died at the scene.

The woman’s identity is being withheld.

Officials say that visibility in the area was very poor because of the smoke from wildfires in B.C.