RCMP have confirmed that a Calgary woman has died in a ATV crash on Monday afternoon southwest of Fernie, B.C.

Officials say that two women were riding an ATV at Rosen Lake near Jaffre, B.C. at about 3:00 p.m.

The vehicle ended up rolling as it was attempting to go up a steep hill.

The 51-year-old driver of the ATV was pronounced dead at the scene and the 49-year-old passenger was airlifted to hospital in Calgary by STARS in serious but stable condition.

Both of the individuals were wearing helmets at the time of the crash and RCMP say both were experienced drivers.

Their identities are not being released.