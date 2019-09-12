A Calgary woman who admitted she killed a teen in a 2016 drunk driving crash is scheduled to be sentenced in a Calgary courtroom Thursday.

Jaylene Lagrelle, 30, pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Shiraz Shermohammad, 19, died after Lagrelle ran a red light on Metis Trail at Country Hills Boulevard Northeast in the early morning hours of Oct 23, 2016. Lagrelle crashed her SUV into the passenger side of the car.

Shermohammad was pronounced dead at the scene and his parents and autistic sister were injured in the crash. The family had been returning home from a night out at the movies.

Lagrelle's case is expected to return to court Thursday afternoon for sentencing.

