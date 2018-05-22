A 30-year-old woman who allegedly set up several fundraising initiatives to collect funds for cancer treatment has been charged with fraud.

Police received a tip about a group that established a raffle to help with healthcare costs connected to a woman’s cancer diagnosis. At the same time, police say people were also calling WestJet about a prize that was related to the raffle.

Investigators checked the suspect’s medical records and confirmed that there was no cancer diagnosis.

They worked with the airline and the AGLC to determine if the raffle was valid.

The investigation found that the advertised raffle prize of two WestJet gift certificates, worth $8000, was not legitimate and that an application for a raffle licence was not filed with the AGLC.

The raffle raised $10,000 and police say the suspect also created a GoFundMe account that brought in about $6000. In a statement to CTV Calgary, officials with GoFundMe confirm the campaign has been closed, the campaign organizer has been banned from using the site and the donations to the campaign are being refunded.

Krysta-Lyn Williams, 30, of Calgary is charged with one count of fraud over $5,000.