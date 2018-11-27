A 38-year-old Calgary woman remains in police custody following a traffic stop in a hamlet east of Edmonton that resulted in the seizure of stolen items .

According to RCMP officials, a vehicle was stopped in the early morning hours of Thursday, November 22 in Sherwood Park. Officers determined a woman inside the vehicle was wanted in connection with undisclosed offences and a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of stolen documents, stolen identification, and stolen property.

The items had been stolen from victims in numerous locations including Calgary, Airdrie, Edmonton, Spruce Grove, and St. Albert.

As a result of the traffic stop, 38-year-old Rebecca Millicent Powless faces more than 100 Criminal Code charges including:

Possession of identity documents (25 counts)

Possession stolen property under $5,000 (56 counts)

Possession of identity information (19 counts)

Powless remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on November 28.