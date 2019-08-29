When a strong rainstorm hit Calgary more than two weeks ago, Adeline Maxim did not think the aftermath would cause her so much of a headache.

Maxim, who has lived at her northeast home for 40 years, says the rain came down so hard that the water pooled at her back door and then came into her basement. In some areas, she says the water was ankle-deep.

"It just was so overpowering I couldn’t even control it, I couldn’t even push it to the drains fast enough," Maxim says. "I was crying and wondering how I was going to get rid of it and how I could get the animals out."

Now she says she is in a battle with her insurance company.

Maxim, who says her policy covers for overland flooding believes her situation qualifies for compensation.

Unfortunately, her insurance company denied her claim.

"I’m just overwhelmed, it’s like why do we have overland coverage if it doesn’t cover rain coming into your house through a doorway?"

Maxim believes there is drywall and floor damage and estimates it’ll cost her at least $10,000 to replace and months of work.

More to come...