Calgary woman has big plans for $3M lottery win

Travel, retirement and an investment property are among the ideas that one Calgary woman is considering now that she's the city's newest multi-millionaire.

Catherine Doucette won the top prize in the Western Canada Lottery Corporation's Prestige game in early February.

Officials say she bought the winning ticket at the Circle K store at 1207 12th Ave. S.W. and it wasn't long before she knew she'd won big.

"I was very excited," she said in a release. "I was jumping up and down and crying."

Doucette says the windfall will make her life a lot easier and hopefully secure her future too.

"I'm going to retire and purchase an income property in Mexico," she said.

Doucette also plans to buy a motorhome and travel using her prize money.