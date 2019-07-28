Two years after finding a locket with a photo inside, a Calgary woman is hoping to return the keepsake to its rightful owner.

Mavis Kochar found the necklace about two years ago in her building and put it in a safe place, but forgot about it until recently.

“It was in a little plastic packet, I didn’t know what it was,” she said.

“I put it away and totally forgot about it. Then last week I was cleaning my cupboard and I found the locket. I thought, ‘oh I should look at it,’ and I realized I could open the locket.”

The small locket is in the shape of a heart with a design on the front and is attached to a chain.

A photo a man wearing a military hat was inside, and now Kochar is hoping to find his family to return it.

“I felt terribly guilty,” she said.

“I am really very keen on it going to its rightful owner.”

Kochar said she felt a connection to the photo as her own father once worked for the British government in Kenya.

“He was in the service as well, and I felt if (someone) had found something like that, I would like to have it,” she said.

“It’s such an adorable picture of a man that somebody loved. And I just feel if you put it in a locket, it’s somebody very dear to you, that’s why I feel it should go to the family.”

Kochar said the photo appears to be from around the time of the First or Second World War.