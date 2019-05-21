After losing a phone while riding on a golf cart in Scottsdale, Ariz., a 24-year-old Calgary woman was hit by a pickup and later died in hospital.

Police say Jesena Andoney, 24, was riding on a golf cart with friends on Thomas Road, in Scottsdale, about 1:44 a.m. Saturday when one fo the group members lost their phone. The cart pulled over and Andoney began searching for the phone in the roadway.

She was then hit by a westbound pickup truck and rushed to hospital where she died the next day.

The driver remained at the scene and police say speed and alcohol were not factors.

No charges are anticipated.