CALGARY --

After saving up for years to have breast augmentation surgery, Bella Shank had them removed in September 2019 after only five months.

"The only thing that has made me better is that I stood up for myself and took them out," Shank told CTV News.

She said she developed symptoms like a rash, vertigo and headaches, 24 hours post argumentation and sought medical help.

"I couldn't work anymore because of how bad the symptoms were," she said.

"It was no longer just headache and nausea, it turned into stroke like symptoms."

She is now part of a proposed class action lawsuit against breast implant manufacturer Allergan, alleging the company didn’t disclose the associated risks with its textured and smooth implants, including autoimmune diseases or breast implant associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

"The women who have had these implants and have become fearful of either cancer or have experienced autoimmune systems would like to have them out and there's a cost associated with that," lawyer Anthony Leoni told CTV News.

The lawsuit still needs to be certified and none of the allegations have been tested in court.

In May, 2019 Health Canada suspended the sale of Allergan’s textured implants due to the potential increased risk of cancer.

Other Allergan implant products are still on the market.

The company didn’t respond to CTV’s request for comment, but a statement on Allergan Canada’s website states it "continues to stand firmly behind the benefit/risk profile of its breast implant products," and "Patients are advised to have a thorough discussion with their plastic surgeon about the risks and benefits of their implant type should they have any concerns with their implants."

Health Canada is conducting a review of breast implants, including the development of autoimmune diseases.

The results are expected in early 2020.

