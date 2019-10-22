Calgary woman reported missing days after trip to CrossIron Mills
Calgarian Stephanie Hodgson was reported missing after she missed several plans on the weekend of Oct. 19 (CPS)
Published Tuesday, October 22, 2019 10:30AM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 22, 2019 10:35AM MDT
CALGARY – The Calgary Police Service is asking for tips from the public as the disappearance of a Calgary woman enters its fifth day.
Stephanie Hodgson was at CrossIron Mills in Balzac on the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 18 but the 49-year-old has not been heard from since her trip to the mall. Her vehicle is also missing.
The Calgarian, who lives in the Glamorgan area, was reported missing after she missed several planned events on the weekend. Her disappearance is considered extremely out of character and her loved ones are concerned for her welfare.
Hodgson is described as:
- Approximately 163 cm (5'4") tall
- Weighing roughly 86 kg (190 lbs)
- Having shoulder-length blonde hair
- Having green eyes
- Bespectacled
Her vehicle is described as:
- A 2014 Jeep Cherokee with Alta. licence BPD 1828
- White
- Having a black stripe across the hood
- Having a 'Detailz' sticker on the rear passenger side vehicle
Anyone with information regarding Hodgson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers