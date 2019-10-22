CALGARY – The Calgary Police Service is asking for tips from the public as the disappearance of a Calgary woman enters its fifth day.

Stephanie Hodgson was at CrossIron Mills in Balzac on the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 18 but the 49-year-old has not been heard from since her trip to the mall. Her vehicle is also missing.

The Calgarian, who lives in the Glamorgan area, was reported missing after she missed several planned events on the weekend. Her disappearance is considered extremely out of character and her loved ones are concerned for her welfare.

Hodgson is described as:

Approximately 163 cm (5'4") tall

Weighing roughly 86 kg (190 lbs)

Having shoulder-length blonde hair

Having green eyes

Bespectacled

Her vehicle is described as:

A 2014 Jeep Cherokee with Alta. licence BPD 1828

White

Having a black stripe across the hood

Having a 'Detailz' sticker on the rear passenger side vehicle

Anyone with information regarding Hodgson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers