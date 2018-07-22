After suffering a serious injury while at work, a Calgary woman said she is in the midst of another crisis as thieves stole her vehicle from outside her home, with her wheelchair and equipment still inside.

Kathleen Paul says she was critically hurt when a one-ton slab of quartz fell on her while she was working, pinning her to the ground and breaking her spine and pelvis in several places.

During her recovery, she has been reliant on a wheelchair and walker for mobility but says both were stolen when her 2017 Ford Fusion was swiped by crooks from in front of her home in Whitehorn on Saturday morning.

Paul says the incident left her in disbelief. "It is a nice neighbourhood. There's lots of kids around and it's very family-oriented. I was pretty shocked."

She says the loss of her wheelchair has had a huge impact on her life.

"I can't go anywhere or do anything without it, so it's hard," she said. "Mentally, it's the worst because now I am confined to my house. Normally, I'm outside all the time and I love to go fishing and camping and I can't do anything. Now I can't even go to the park."

The loss of her vehicle has also hurt her recovery process. "I go to physio every week but now I can't go because I don't have a vehicle. I can't take the bus and it's impossible for me to walk more than a block. It's at a standstill now I guess."

She's now hoping that someone may have seen her vehicle or her wheelchair and walker.

Paul's car is black and bears the licence plate BYT-4492.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police.