Calgary woman wanted for northeast break-in arrested in Sask.

CALGARY -

A Calgary woman wanted on warrants for break-and-enter and being unlawfully at large has been arrested in Saskatchewan.

Sarah Dawn Wilm, 30, was arrested earlier this week by the Regina Police Service in an unrelated incident.

She wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in relation to a break-in at a residence in northeast Calgary on Aug. 8 that saw offenders threaten residents with a knife.

After a review of CCTV from the scene, Wilm was identified and warrants were issued.

Police thanked members of the public for their help.