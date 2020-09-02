CALGARY -- She first won $10,000 from a ticket she bought at a northwest Calgary business, but that prize ended being worth much more last week.

Cora Wohlgemuth, who purchased a $5 THE BIG SPIN ticket in April, knew she had won a prize when she scanned her ticket and it said she had a "Spin Win."

When she consulted a retailed, she learned that meant she'd won $10,000 instantly, as well as a chance to vastly increase her prize.

"I just said, 'Wow!' It was so exciting," Wohlgemuth said in a release.

Since the lottery prize offices were closed to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she decided to wait to claim the ticket, including her chance to win between $100,000 and $500,000 on the big wheel, until she could do so in person.

Last Friday Wohlgemuth got her chance and ended up winning an additional $200,000.

She says there are no firm plans on how she would be using the money, but says she expects some of it will go to help out her parents.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation says Wohlgemuth bought her winning ticket from the Bowmart Food Store on 48th Avenue N.W. in Calgary.