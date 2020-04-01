CALGARY -- An organization that works to support vulnerable women and their families says it will be closing the doors on its five Calgary thrift stores in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Women In Need Society (WINS) operates the stores in order to generate revenue to support over 80 per cent of their operations.

The agency says temporarily closing the stores was a necessary step, considering the rules from Alberta Health Services, but it will make things difficult for the charity in the short-term.

"The welfare of Calgary women and their families is our number one priority. Closing our stores is a necessary but difficult step for us, but the best decision in the interest of public health," WINS executive director Karen Ramchuk said in a release.

For the time being, WINS says it will continue to offer its free goods program, which provides clothing, furniture and household basic needs to low-income women.

All the donations are being provided through appointment only from the WINS location in Dover.

Material donations are not being accepted at this time because of the virus, but Calgarians can also help support WINS by putting aside gently-used clothing and items for a future donation. The organization is also accepting cash donations on its website.

Anyone who is in need is asked to contact WINS by phone by calling 403-255-5102 ext. 226.