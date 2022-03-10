Calgary Youth Employment Centre returns to in-person service

In-person, walk-in appointments are once again being offered at the City of Calgary’s Youth Employment Centre.

That means Calgarians aged 15-24 can visit the centre – at 315 10th Avenue S.E. -- between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. from Monday to Friday, for one-on-one employment counsellor support and other free career development opportunities and employment services.

All current COVID-19 policies and safety requirements will be followed. Those feeling sick or who have COVID-19 symptoms are asked to stay home and call the centre instead at 403-268-2490.

"We are excited to open our doors again and welcome back youth from all over the city," said social programs coordinator Arlas Gillies.

"There are several high-quality employers out there looking to hire immediately and we can connect employers with youth looking for experience to build their resumes."

The building is accessible by LRT.



