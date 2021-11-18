Calgary youth worker faces more charges for sexual offences

CALGARY -

A Calgary man who was charged earlier this year for allegedly sexual assaulting a player he was coaching has been charged after another victim came forward.

Police say Sean Maheu, 39, has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation following an investigation into a complaint against him while he was employed as a youth worker with Hull Services.

Investigators say a male victim contacted them shortly after the initial announcement of charges in January. He alleged Maheu sexually assaulted him several times, beginning in 2018.

At the time of the offences, the victim was 16 years old.

Officials say they encourage all victims of sexual abuse to come forward to police, no matter how much time has elapsed since the incidents took place.

"We acknowledge that it can be very confusing for a young person experiencing exploitation by someone in a position of trust," said Staff Sgt. Michelle Doyle with the Calgary Police Service sexual assault investigative unit in a release.

"In this instance, the victim reported assaults that began in 2018 and we want to ensure people are aware that there is no time limit for victims to report a sexual assault in Canada."

Maheu is expected to appear in court on Dec. 16.

For tips on how to identify the signs of child abuse and what to do if you suspect a child or youth is being abused, you can contact the Luna Child and Youth Advocacy Centre.